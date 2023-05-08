Celebration and recognition on World Red Cross Day





ARTEMISA, Cuba, May 8(ACN) Julien Morejón Almeida, who joined the Red Cross in the province of Artemisa some 20 years ago after graduating as a lifeguard and is now head of relief operations, is proud to celebrate the organization’s World Day today.



Chiqui, as they call him, claims that his job brings with it many emotional feelings, but nothing compared to the tension of hurricanes and fires or to missions such as the rescue operations following the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel and the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas, “two events marked by sad and devastating experiences,” he stressed.



Both accidents led up to new strategies in the work of the provincial Red Cross chapter, which has set itself additional goals for this year, including the recruitment of more volunteers and the acquisition of more disaster response equipment.



The celebrations in the province feature special morning briefings in municipal chapters, talks in schools and workplaces, and first aid drills.



In April, the local Red Cross urged its personnel to learn about physical and psychological first aid, International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and safety and security measures at work, according to provincial Red Cross secretary general Diana Blanco Bayona.



World Red Cross/Red Crescent Day is celebrated on May 8 in commemoration of the birth of Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross movement, and is intended to recognize the daily work of the volunteers and employees who save lives, help the most disadvantaged and change mentalities.