Cuba and Bosnia Herzegovina Deepen Bilateral Health Links





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal exchanged views on Tuesday about bilateral cooperation.



The visiting head of state expressed her government interest in purchasing and developing vaccines and other Cuban pharmaceuticals.



The Cuban Health minister explained about the local health system and its large network of institutions which cover all three medical assistance levels: primary attention, the hospital network and research institutions.



At present, Cuba cooperates with 58 countries in areas related to research, assistance processes, health tourism, biotechnology, the Minister said.



Alen Seranic, Health Minister from Bosnia-Herzegovina stressed the current potential for bilateral cooperation.



Zeljkca Cvijanovic arrived in Cuba on Monday on an official visit, the first visit by a leader of that nation to Cuba.