All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
26
April Wednesday

Cuba and Bosnia Herzegovina Deepen Bilateral Health Links



Havana, April 25 (ACN) Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal exchanged views on Tuesday about bilateral cooperation.

The visiting head of state expressed her government interest in purchasing and developing vaccines and other Cuban pharmaceuticals.

The Cuban Health minister explained about the local health system and its large network of institutions which cover all three medical assistance levels: primary attention, the hospital network and research institutions.

At present, Cuba cooperates with 58 countries in areas related to research, assistance processes, health tourism, biotechnology, the Minister said.

Alen Seranic, Health Minister from Bosnia-Herzegovina stressed the current potential for bilateral cooperation.

Zeljkca Cvijanovic arrived in Cuba on Monday on an official visit, the first visit by a leader of that nation to Cuba.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News