Türkiye President Decorates Cuban Medical Brigade





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan granted the Presidential Medal and Distinguished Humanitarian Service Order to Cuba’s Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, whose doctors assisted the Turkish people affected by last month’s earthquakes.



According to Cuba’s Health Ministry, the distinctions were received by Doctor Carlos Dupuy in the name of all 32 medical specialists who make up the brigade specialized in disasters and epidemics.



Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal shared the information and stressed Cuba’s solidarity with the Turkish people after the impact of the earthquakes—7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale.



The Cuban doctors assisted dozens of Turkish citizens of all ages and carried out complex surgical procedures and intensive care work.