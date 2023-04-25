Cuba hosts 9th Intercontinental Psychology Convention





HAVANA, Cuba, April 25 (ACN) In Cuba, psychology is made for the people, hence it has always had the vocation to be in the front row, saying, doing, writing, said Jorge Enrique Torralbas Osle, president of the Cuban Society of Psychology (SCP by its Spanish acronym), in Havana.



During the opening of the 9th Intercontinental Convention of Psychology Hominis 2023, which brings together in the capital delegates from over 50 countries, the executive said that the Covid-19 pandemic led to mobilize innovation, so this discipline deserves a tribute to remember how beautiful and at the same time difficult it has been this way, he remarked.



The scientific and professional practice of psychology in Cuba has enormous challenges, which include insisting more on the presence in the educational system, in the full exercise of health psychology with equitable salary treatment, with the rest of the professionals in the sector, he added.



Torralbas Osle, who is also president of the organizing committee of HOMINIS 2023, pointed out that a professional practice of psychology is the guarantee of a more integrated and sustained work towards the individual and collective wellbeing of a nation, for which -he emphasized- we need and dream of a more committed and plural science and profession that contributes to fair, inclusive and socially equitable societies.



The event brings together psychologists, experts, related specialists and students from several countries, who will exchange knowledge and opinions until April 28 in the halls of the Habana Libre Hotel and at the headquarters of the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Havana.



PhD Miriam Nicado, rector of the University of Havana, PhD in Sciences Luis Velazquez, president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and Alicia Alonso Becerra, vice minister of higher education, were present.