New group of Cuban doctors to continue cooperation in Gambia





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) A new group of Cuban health professionals will join the island's medical brigade present in Gambia for almost three decades, Cuban foreign ministry reported today.



According to the statement, the Cuban doctors, graduates and professors have already arrived in Banjul, the Gambian capital, and in the next few days they will begin to provide medical assistance in the different regions of that West African country, and to teach at the University's Medical School.



The head of the brigade, Dr. Juan Francisco Oquendo Montes, and the Cuban ambassador, Ruben Abelenda, officially welcomed the new health workers, with whom they discussed the relevance of their work.



Abelenda stressed that the arrival of this group shows once again that in spite of the difficulties faced due to the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, his country will continue to show solidarity with Gambia, as this African nation does with the Caribbean archipelago.



The Cuban diplomat concluded that both countries are united by historic ties of friendship that can never be broken.