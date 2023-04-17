Chinese scientist to lecture today on artificial intelligence in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Professor Jie Yang, vice director of the Institute of Image Processing and Pattern Recognition at Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China, will give a lecture on artificial intelligence medical diagnostics today in Havana.



The Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics and Physics (ICIMAF by its Spanish acronym) invited specialists and students of the sector to attend his lecture, which will be given in its Mathematics Room, the Cuban News Agency reported.



The presentation of the Chinese scientist is related to research results in his own laboratory, in particular about the development of a chromosomal classification approach, through the use of deep convolutional networks, equivalent to multiple layers of filters of one or more dimensions.



ICIMAF stated that it will also address segmentation methods for the analysis of images from chest CT to computed tomography, more commonly known as CT or CAT scanning, a medical imaging test.



This Cuban institute is a leading institution in the country in the development of basic and applied research in the areas of Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics.



It has one of the best rates of impact publications per researcher in the country and a long tradition in the field of postgraduate education and the organization of international scientific events.