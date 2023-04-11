Over 300,000 people in Cuban province to receive third dose of anti-COVID 19 booster





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Pinar del Rio(westernmost province) plans to apply the third dose of anti-COVID-19 booster to more than 300,000 people with the nationally produced Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.



Doctor Claudia Gonzalez Piñero, from the provincial vaccination directorate, explained to the Cuban News Agency that the process includes the 19 to 69 year-old population, six months after the second booster has been administered.



More than 49,000 doses have already been administered in the westernmost territory - she said -, a campaign that is carried out in a staggered manner.



At the same time, in Pinar del Rio, all the doses that the locals have pending are also being administered, as appropriate in each case.



According to several press media, Cuban health authorities are planning to establish the annual periodicity of anti-COVID-19 vaccination for its inclusion in the National Immunization Program.