Cuban minister congratulates scientists and technologists





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), congratulated scientists and technologists on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day of Science and Technology.



On Twitter, Perez Montoya recognized the contributions they make to the economic and social development of the country through their research and innovations.



World Science and Technology Day is celebrated every April 10 and was established in 1982 by the General Conference of UNESCO in honor of the birth of Dr. Bernardo Houssay (1887), physician and pharmacist.



Houssay was the first Latin American to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1947 for his research in Physiology and Medicine.