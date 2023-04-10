Cuba improves fetal cardiac function diagnosis





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) The strengths of the Cuban cardiopediatric network and its contribution to fetal heart disease diagnosis were recognized in a meeting of specialists.



According to network coordinator Dr. Carlos García Guevara, despite the obsolescence of the available equipment, all Cuban provinces make prenatal diagnosis during pregnancy, which has a major impact on the country’s infant mortality rate and, in general, on the results of its Maternal and Infant Care Program (PAMI) mostly as a result of the nationwide medical training program.



Among the goals for 2023 are the organization of two specialized workshops and an action plan to maintain and strengthen the cardiopediatric network’s link with the regional prenatal diagnosis centers for the benefit of prevention.