Cuba thanks Paraguay for donation of medical supplies





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, General Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanked Paraguay today for a donation of seven tons of medical supplies for the Cuban health system.



The humanitarian aid was delivered by Julio César Arriola, Paraguay’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the support of the Paraguayan Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, whereas the Paraguay office of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) defrayed the shipment.



This donation was arranged in response to Cuba's request for assistance following the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base last August and the effects of Hurricane Ian in September, events that affected the country's essential infrastructure.



With this gesture of international solidarity that reinforces the ties of friendship between both peoples, Paraguay offers its cooperation to Cuba in view of the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies.