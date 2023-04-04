Cuban scientific center implements new innovation projects for 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) The National Center for Biopreparations (BioCen) is carrying out a series of innovation projects that include research, development, production, storage, distribution and commercialization of several products of the entity to favor the increase of services and the satisfaction of their demands.



During an interview with Granma newspaper, PhD in Sciences Tamara Lobaina Rodriguez, general director of BioCen, stated that they are currently focused on the launching of allergen vaccines, with the purpose of achieving sanitary registration in several countries where they can promote a market.



Lobaina Rodriguez explained how other initiatives planned for 2023 are progressing, such as the immunomodulator Biomodulin T, on which they are working to provide a response to the National Health System, and to link them to entities that can be commercial representatives of BioCen for export.



Other novelties of the center located in the province of Mayabeque(western Cuba) are the transfer of anti-anemia technologies, as is the case of Trofin, in suspension or tablets, the development of nutritional supplements for high-performance athletes and dehydrated food products such as chili peppers, habanero peppers or turmeric, the directive added.



BioCen is working on the development of vitroplants for crops of economic importance for agriculture, such as sugar cane, banana and potato, for which it is linked to the AzCuba Business Group, the Institute of Plant Biotechnology of the Marta Abreu Central University in Villa Clara, and the Ministry of Agriculture.



The projects also include compositions for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as a filling machine for plastic tubes with screw caps, which was acquired through a donation from the Pan American Health Organization, which will provide a wide variety of productive outlets.