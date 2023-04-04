Cuba hosts International Congress on Neurodevelopment





VARADERO, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) The 3rd International Congress on Neurodevelopment and Early Attention CINAT 2023 will be held from today until April 6, with the participation of experts from several Latin American countries, at the Plaza America Convention Center in this seaside resort city(western Cuba).



The program for the first day of the event included the keynote lecture Early neurodevelopmental care, neurocognition and autism: a current challenge, given by Dr. Jorge Rodriguez Fernandez, president of the managing committee, as well as a demonstration of the Grandes Alegrias project, with rehabilitated young people.



Autism is a major health problem in Cuba, although it is not a new issue, it was reinforced during the pandemic, due to the lack of socialization and addiction to new technologies, said the specialist in neuropediatrics.



The event, sponsored by the Rosa Luxemburg Center, located in the city of Cardenas, and the Mexican Institute of Early Stimulation and Human Development (IMETYD), will present its symposium on neurodevelopment and neurorehabilitation.



The program includes several proposals on neurodevelopment from the perspective of clinical diagnosis (Colombia), epigenetics (Mexico), and the impact of an early intervention protocol (Cuba), as well as an integrative look at autism spectrum disorders from the brain sciences.



Specialists from Chile, Brazil, Panama, Argentina and Costa Rica will participate in the Congress, which is also sponsored by the Society of Neurosciences of Cuba, the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas and the Provincial Council of Scientific Societies of this western territory.