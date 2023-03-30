WHO/PAHO urge to maintain surveillance for COVID-19 variant





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) During a scientific convention held in this city, Dr. José Moya, representative of the World and Pan American Health Organizations (WHO/PAHO) in Cuba, urged the medical community to keep an eye on the COVID-19 Omicron variant, given its current upward trend in 85 countries and the fact that a high percentage of the world population remains unvaccinated against the new coronavirus.



In a keynote lecture—titled Lessons learned from COVID-19—the expert referred to Cuba’s experience with its vaccines Soberana and Abdala, which have been administered to more than 95% of the population as part of a comprehensive strategy based on the Family Doctor and Nurse Program.



He also highlighted the need to triple the number of doctors and nurses in the region and to train professionals from rural communities and indigenous peoples, as well as to tackle the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as obesity, diabetes and cancer, associated with the risks of COVID-19 infection.