Cuba Watches Bird Flue on Migration Corridors





Matanzas, Cuba, March 29 (ACN) Although Avian Influenza is under control in Cuba, ecotourism guides, veterinary doctors and conservationists keep on alert at the Salinas de Brito, one of the most important Cuban migration corridors, where no cases of the disease have thus far been reported.



The abundance of birds from some 150 species, mostly from the northern hemisphere during the winter, prove the health of the local ecosystem located at the Cienaga de Zapata swamp, some 180 kilometers from Havana.



The director of Enterprise for the Conservation of the Zapata Swamp, Pablo Bouza, said that his workers were trained to face bird flu and they also use hens getting in contact with the wild fauna, which are submitted to blood analysis every month.



The official said that they are ready to act in the face of any scenario and would activate a veterinary command post in the region if necessary to contain the spread of the disease, said the engineer.



In February, the National Animal Health Center confirmed the presence in Cuba of Avian Influenza (H5N1) for the first time; the disease detected in wild birds in captivity but it was rapidly controlled, while the island keeps its condition of free of Bird Flu, in tune with the parameters of the World Animal Health Organization.

