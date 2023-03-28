Cuban advanced technologies commission approves scientific and technological categories





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Nearly 500 scientific and technological categories were approved in 2022 by the National Commission for specialization in advanced technologies, made up of 16 experts from Cuban centers, institutions, laboratories and companies.



The amount approved represented the great majority of the 601 evaluated for technologists, biotechnologists, level I and II specialists, and also for exceptionality, confirmed the group in a report accessed by the Cuban News Agency.



It noted that among the entities from several provinces represented in its sessions were the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (Havana) and Industrial Biotechnology, of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of the Special Development Zone Mariel (Artemisa), the first of its kind in Cuba.



In addition, the Environmental Engineering Center of Camagüey, said the group in its conclusions, in which it emphasized that a considerable number of groups participating in its most recent review of proposals are based in the capital.The latter corresponded to Senior Biotechnologist and Specialists in High Technology Processes (Exceptional and Homologation, respectively), and Merit Technologist (Honorary).



The National Commission for Specialization in Advanced Technologies was created in 2002 and since then has granted 1,723 Higher Level categories in its purpose of contributing to the specialized training and technological categorization of personnel linked to production and service processes.