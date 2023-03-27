International evaluation of Cuban health areas concludes



Havana, Mar 27 (ACN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded in this city, with good results, a five-day-long evaluation of Cuba’s contribution to human health-related areas by experts from the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) who examined information of the 2016-2022 period.



The study covered the areas of human health, radiopharmaceutical production, cancer diagnosis and treatment, nuclear cardiology, radiotherapy, irradiation technologies, training in Medical Physics, radiological protection, and nuclear safety, starting with a meeting at the Agency for Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies (AENTA) and ending with visits and interviews at health, science and education centers in Havana hosting IAEA projects implemented during the period.



The Country Level Evaluations and Audits (CLEA) use several methodologies to carry out annual comprehensive assessments of IAEA's performance in Member States from a given geographic region and review the extent to which the agency's activities are aligned with national priorities.



On its end, OIOS conducts objective, independent and systematic evaluations that help IAEA fulfill its mandate effectively and efficiently and ensure accountability and sound governance.