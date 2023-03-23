Solidarity organization rejects US pressure on Italy for hiring Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba Friendship Association (Anaic) stated today that the pressures of the United States against the hiring of Cuban doctors in the European country constitute an absurd meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.



In a statement, Anaic described as shameful the actions of the U.S. government in requesting information on the issue from the Italian health authorities to determine if there is a violation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba, Prensa Latina reported.

According to the press release, regarding the arrival of Cuban doctors last December in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the U.S. embassy requested the local Ministry of Health to clarify the procedures for the hiring of fixed-term professionals and their remuneration.



Washington's intention is to try to apply extraterritorially the blockade it already imposes on the island, warned Anaic.



After the arrival of the Cuban doctors, Roberto Occhiuto, president of Calabria, pointed out on his Facebook profile that this group would help to keep the wards and hospitals of the region open, in the face of a health emergency due to lack of personnel.



51 Cuban professionals, including cardiologists, pediatricians and surgeons, are working in Locri, Polistena, Gioia Tauro and Melito Porto Salvo.