Cuba will soon have its Vaccine against Dengue Fever





Havana, March 21 (ACN) Cuba will sooner than later have its own vaccine against Dengue Fever, said president Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party.



On his Twitter account, the head of state shared information about a candidate vaccine developed by the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center.



Dengue Fever is an infectious disease caused by a virus and transmitted by mosquitos, particularly the Aedes aegypti.



The disease develops varied symptoms and can evolve to a potentially deadly stage called hemorrhagic Dengue.