Cuban health ministry and UNICEF promote Cuban neonatologists' training





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) is carrying out joint actions with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in order to increase the competencies and performance of doctors and nurses responsible for neonatal care.



In recent days, a national workshop was held to update the management of preterm, low birth weight and intrauterine growth retarded newborns and infections, with the participation of 62 specialists from the country.



In this regard, Dr. Elizabeth Lopez Gonzalez, an official of the National Maternal and Infant Department and a first degree specialist in Neonatology, stated that actions such as this one have an influence on the main problems that affect the newborn and, by updating knowledge, contribute to increase survival and have an impact on the reduction of neonatal infections and lethality.



Encouraging breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact for a better development of the baby, its optimal growth and the reduction of hospital stay, were other topics discussed, he added.



Dr. Reinol Garcia Moreiro, Deputy Minister of Public Health, in his opening remarks, praised the importance of the meeting, called for socializing the results in all the provinces and thanked Unicef for its continuous support to the Cuban health system.



In 2022, there was a national workshop on updating the management of extreme and critical preterm newborns in the context of COVID-19, organized by MINSAP along with the international organization and the support of the government of Japan.