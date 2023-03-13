Cuban President salutes return of medical brigade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed the return of the Cuban medical brigade sent to assist Türkiye following the earthquakes of February 6.



Called “Henry Reeve”, the Brigade of 32 doctors, nurses and paramedics treated 3,755 patients in 24 days, including 620 children, in the southern province of Karaman Barach, epicenter of the strong earthquakes that caused more than 46,000 deaths in Türkiye and destroyed more than 230,000 buildings.



If we add the more than 6,000 fatal victims in neighboring Syria, the death toll from the earthquakes in the two countries exceeds 52,000.