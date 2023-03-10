Cuban first deputy health minister makes working visit to Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban first deputy minister of public health ( MINSAP by itsa Spanish acronym), Tania Margarita Cruz, is making a working visit to Russia to exchange with Russian authorities and business representatives on the possibilities of bilateral cooperation.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, the Chairman of the Health Committee of the Russian Parliament, Dmitry Khubezov, received the Cuban deputy head of the health and biotechnology working group of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Commercial and Scientific-Technical Collaboration at the headquarters of that legislative body.



Both parties exchanged on the state and perspectives of cooperation in health and the biopharmaceutical industry, the joint work of Regulatory Agencies and between Universities of Medical Sciences, and the development of clinical trials.



Cruz also held meetings with deputy health ministers and other Russian business authorities, accompanied by the Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendia Peña, other officials of the diplomatic mission and specialists of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (Biocubafarma).



At these meetings, the possibilities of including leading Cuban biotechnology drugs in treatment protocols for the Russian people were evaluated, as well as opportunities for strengthening scientific exchange in specialties such as Oncology, Endocrinology, Genetics, Gynecology and Neonatology.