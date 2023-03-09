Japan Contributes to Cuba Mother-and-Child Medical Assistance Program





Santiago de Cuba, March 8 (ACN) Japan’s Non-government organization Camaquito and its embassy in Cuba signed cooperation accords with the health sector in this Eastern Cuban province to contribute to the new born medical assistance program.



NGO representative Mark Kuster referred to the donation of medical equipment including incubators for the gynecological and obstetrics areas of two hospitals in the province. He said the accords signed represent an example of collaboration between nations with different languages and cultures, but with similar interest in achieving the wellbeing of their people.



Japanese ambassador to Cuba Kenji Hirata said that they will try to benefit Santiago de Cuba with each and every aid cargo they send to the island, aimed at developing agriculture, fishing and health.



Health director in the province Julio Guerra stressed the importance of the equipment donated to improve the Mother-and-Child medical assistance program and he called to strengthen the exchange between the two nations.



The donation is the 21st gesture of its kind financed by the Japanese embassy for Santiago de Cuba in an effort to contribute to local social and economic development and tighten bilateral bonds of friendship.