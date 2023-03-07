University of Medical Sciences in Havana graduates new professionals in the sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The University of Medical Sciences of Havana (UCMH by its Spanish acronym) graduated 715 new health professionals, in 22 programs of Medical Sciences by ordinary full-time course.



Mairim Lago Queija, rector of the UCMH, in the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, explained that 360 of the graduates correspond to the eight degrees of Health Technology and 355 to 14 programs of Short Cycle Higher Education level.



She highlighted among the graduates those trained as graduates and senior technicians in Hygiene and Epidemiology, whose work in the municipalities will be decisive in the prevention and promotion of health in the face of emerging and re-emerging diseases.



The rector also highlighted the 48 nursing professionals, who in permanent connection with the people and the social reality will contribute to improve health care so that it reaches the levels that the population deserves.



During the ceremony, the best graduates of the current graduating class and those selected as outstanding in different areas of work of the University Student Federation were distinguished.