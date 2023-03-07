Cuba highlights importance of new marine biodiversity treaty





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the importance of the new International Treaty on Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, in the sustainable use of life and ecosystems in the oceans.



The foreign minister on Twitter described as historic the agreement reached last March 4 by the delegates of the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity in Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, as the culmination of negotiations that began in 2004.



Rodriguez Parrilla emphasized that Cuba had the honor of representing the Group of 77 plus China and that during the debates it was possible to maintain the unity of the group until the end of the process, making it easier to achieve favorable results for developing nations.

It shows that when the global south remains cohesive, it is possible to achieve the objectives and goals that are proposed, said the head of Cuban diplomacy.



In the tweet, he added that unity and multilateralism are more necessary than ever to face the enormous current and future challenges of humanity.



Said agreement, known as the High Seas Treaty, is considered vital to meet the goals related to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and proposes placing 30 % of the world's oceans in protected areas, allocating more money to marine conservation and covering the access and use of marine genetic resources of plant, animal, microbial or other marine origin.