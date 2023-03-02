Cuba takes promising steps in fight against cancer





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) At a meeting Tuesday with health care experts and scientists, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described as promising the ongoing research undertaken by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) to treat such a complex disease as cancer.



The participants reviewed the main results of research in Oncology in 2022, presented by Dr. Tania Crombet Ramos, CIM’s Director of Clinical Research, who referred to major breakthroughs such as the CIMAax-EGF vaccine to treat cancer, currently undergoing a clinical trial with a view to its use in patients at high risk of getting lung cancer, the second leading cause of death in the country.



As to the plans for 2023, it was reported that CIM is developing twenty products and studying another eleven, whereas 30 clinical trials are under way (70% of them in cancer) involving more than 40 hospitals and 100 polyclinics across Cuba.



CIM held to be also engaged in protocols related to the use of immunotherapeutic antibodies, vaccines and other products to develop new therapies for the treatment of tumors.