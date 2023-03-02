All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban expert urges care of specific shark species



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Cuba should take special care of sharks of the Carcharhinidae species, traditionally captured to market their fins and other parts, according to the expert José Alberto Álvarez Lemus, Administrative Authority of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in the country.

New related initiatives came into effect in February through amendments adopted at the Conference of the Parties (CoP 19) of CITES, held in Panama City in October 2022, with new Appendices listing the protected species, including all sharks of the Carcharhinidae family, 14 of which are present in Cuban waters, he added.

At the suggestion of Cuba, he also remarked, CITES added the Cuban grassquit (Tiaris canorus) and the Cuban bullfinch (Melopyrrha nigra) to its Appendix III of species seriously endangered by illegal trade and international trafficking.

World Wildlife Day 2023, to be celebrated on CITES’s 50th anniversary on March 3, is themed “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”.

