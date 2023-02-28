Yemen and Cuba discuss health care matters





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population, Qasem Bahebeh, met in Aden with Cuban Ambassador Vladimir Gonzalez to talk about bilateral cooperation in this field.



According to the official news agency SABA, the official stressed the importance of the technical cooperation protocol signed between the two countries.



On his end, Mr. Gonzales stated Cuba’s willingness to promote the development of bilateral relations.



In October last year, Minister Bahebeh visited Cuba to attend the 4th International Convention “Cuba-Health 2022”.