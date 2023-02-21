Cuba's PM highlights work of Cuban doctors in Türkiye





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted today the work of the island's medical brigade that is tirelessly offering its solidarity aid in Türkiye, after the devastating earthquakes of last February 6.



On Twitter, Marrero Cruz sent a hug to the 32 Cuban health professionals who a few days after the disasters arrived in the Eurasian country to help in the recovery of the victims.



A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook several localities in Türkiye and Syria on February 6, and was followed on the same day by an aftershock of similar intensity.



Official data indicate that the number of victims in the Eurasian nation had exceeded 41,000 people, when on Monday, February 20, another 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered in the south of the country.



According to the Cuban ministry of public health, the Cuban medical brigade in Turkish territory has performed 13 major surgeries, including four pediatric ones, attended more than 260 patients, and carried out research work as well as surgical procedures and actions in ICU areas.



The Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics was created by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and its mission is to provide humanitarian-medical-health assistance to populations victims of natural disasters and epidemics in other countries, and to help their recovery.