Cuban President Sends Greetings to Doctors in Türkiye





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban Communist Party First Secretary and President of the Republic of Cuba sent a big hug to the island’s doctors, who are supporting the recovery of the victims of last February 6 earthquake in Türkiye.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel said he was very proud of the work being done by the Cuban doctors in that Euro-Asian country. “Cuba admires you and loves you,” the head of state wrote on Twitter.



The President also shared a message uploaded by the Cuban embassy in Türkiye affirming that the medical brigade, made up of 32 health workers, keeps building the future.



Cuba multiplies in Türkiye, the expressions of love and solidarity break the barrier of language, the message read.



Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the work of the Cuban doctors and their expressed commitment since their arrival in Türkiye on February 13.



The presence in Turkiye of our health workers with the Henry Reeve brigade is an expression of the supportive feelings and affection of the Cuban people towards the Turkish sisters and brothers in this sad moment, the diplomat noted.



The Cuban doctors in the Euro-Asian nation have thus far carried out 13 surgeries, four of them in children and they have assisted over 260 patients.



