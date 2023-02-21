Cuban FM highlights work of Henry Reeve brigade in Türkiye





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The presence in Türkiye of our collaborators of the Henry Reeve Brigade is an expression of the solidarity feeling of the Cuban people, the accompaniment and sympathies towards the brotherly Turkish people in this moment of affliction, stressed today Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat shared a video with images of the rescue and salvage work being carried out in Turkish territory by teams from several countries of the world, and the support provided by Caribbean specialists in the areas affected by the earthquake of last February 6.



As reported by the Cuban embassy at Türkiye, the doctors who are in the city of Kahramanmaraş, epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which was followed by an aftershock of 7.5, have performed 13 major surgeries, including four pediatric ones.



The 32 collaborators who arrived last February 13 in this Eurasian country have treated more than 260 patients, and have carried out research work as well as surgical procedures and actions in ICU areas.



The Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics was created on September 19, 2005 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and its mission is to provide humanitarian-medical-health assistance to the populations victims of natural disasters and epidemics in other countries, and to help their recovery.