Cuba shows solidarity with medical collaborators in Türkiye





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The presence in Türkiye of Cuban collaborators from the "Henry Reeve" Brigade is an expression of the Cuban people's feeling of solidarity, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla affirmed today.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat stressed that the departure to the Eurasian country of 32 health professionals from Cuba demonstrates the accompaniment and sympathies of the Caribbean nation towards the Turkish people, after the earthquakes of this February 6, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale.



Rodriguez Parrilla also shared a message from his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in which he thanked the countries and international organizations that provided assistance in the face of the disaster, which has so far caused more than 40,600 deaths there.



With the aim of helping in the recovery of the victims of the earthquakes, the Cuban collaborators arrived in Türkiye on February 12, and four days later, eight of them moved to the town of Büyükyapalak Elbistan, where, accompanied by a translator, they are working in a medical clinic staffed entirely by Cuban personnel.