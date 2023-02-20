U.S. blockade hinders surgical services in Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The U.S. blockade of Cuba has a negative impact on the surgical services of the General Hospital of the province of Cienfuegos, as it prevents the access to resources such as osteosynthesis material, anesthesia and technologies.



According to Dr. Sergio Miguel Samón Matos, deputy surgical director of the hospital, because of this 60-plus year old policy the province only has one piece of equipment to treat cases such as hip fractures and they have to schedule its use for various treatments as a result.



Dr. Omar Rojas Santana, a second-degree specialist in Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, said that it is difficult to buy first-world medical supplies such as anesthesia and related equipment.



“Despite all those restrictions caused by the Yankee blockade, our patients can rest assured that all the revolutionary doctors of this hospital are aware of our responsibility as guarantors of the health and happiness of the people of Cienfuegos, as Commander in Chief Fidel Castro asked us to do when he inaugurated the hospital in March 1979,” he pointed out.