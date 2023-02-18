Authorities Stress Work of Cuban Doctors in Türkiye





Havana, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero stressed the work of Cuban doctors with the Henry Reeve medical brigade in Türkiye who are contributing to the recovery of the victims of last February 6 earthquake.



They are our heroes in white gowns assisting people in any place of the world, wrote the Premier on Twitter.



The Cuban Health Minister, Jose Angel Portal, also acknowledged the work of the Cuban doctors in Türkiye.



Thus far the Cuban health specialists have assisted over 200 patients and have done surgical and intensive care procedures, said the health minister.



A group of 32 Cuban health professionals are in the Euro-Asian country since February 13 assisting the victims of the 7.8 quake. LC