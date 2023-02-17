Cuban doctors in Türkiye start work in quake-stricken areas





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Eight of the 32 collaborators of the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigade that arrived this Sunday in Türkiye moved to the town of Büyükyapalak Elbistan, in the province of Kahramanmaraş, where they will work for the next seven days.



This was reported by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) in a message on its Twitter account, adding that this team, accompanied by a translator, will work in a medical clinic staffed entirely by Cuban personnel.



Another Minsap tweet referred that Cuban collaborators continue writing pages of solidarity and love in that sister nation, which was shaken last February 6 by a powerful earthquake, with a toll of more than 20 thousand dead and more than 80 thousand injured.



Cuba offered its health assistance after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered in Turkish territory, which was followed hours later by a 7.5 magnitude aftershock; both telluric movements also affected Syria, where the death toll so far amounts to almost 10 thousand and the injured exceed 15 thousand.



Since its founding in 2005, the Henry Reeve Contingent has assisted populations affected by earthquakes in Pakistan (2005), Indonesia (2006), Peru (2007), China (2008), Chile (2010), Haiti (2010), Nepal (2015) Ecuador (2016) and Mexico (2017).