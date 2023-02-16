Cuba Advances Dengue Vaccine and Early Diagnostic





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban Dengue fast diagnostic and vaccine projects are well advanced with possible concrete results this year, according to authorities with the BioCubaFarma Farmaceutical Conglomerate.



BioCubaFarma’s president Eduardo Martinez wrote on his Twitter account that the new Dengue fast diagnostic system could be ready for the local health ministry this year. He added that the first Cuban vaccine candidate against Dengue will probably be ready in 2023.



“The two projects will have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of the Cuban people,” said Martinez.



He added that they expect to start clinical tests on humans with the Dengue candidate vaccine in 2024, while the new fast diagnostic system will allow detecting the first symptoms of Dengue or if the patient is facing a second infection, which favors differentiated treatment to prevent serious conditions and even death from the disease.

