Minister of Public Health praises stronger cooperation with Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) José Ángel Portal, Minister of Public Health, highlighted today that Cuba has strengthened its ties with Algeria in the field of health care through a new agreement with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelhak Saihi during the 23rd session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.



At the head of an Algerian government and business delegation visiting the Island to materialize recent bilateral agreements between the Presidents of both countries, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Abdelmajid Tebboune, Mr. Saihi also signed memorandums and agreements with senior Cuban officials in the fields of animal and plant care, energy, health, pharmaceutical production, sports, and radio and television.



As part of the 23rd session of the Commission, seven legal instruments were signed to expand and consolidate economic and trade relations and cooperation between the two nations.



The links between Cuba and Algeria, especially in the health sector, have a special meaning, since it was in that country where Cuban international medical cooperation began on May 23, 1963. Since then, some 4,559 Cuban health professionals have offered their services in Algeria. A total of 605,698 Cuban aid workers have been active in 130 countries.