Algeria and Cuba to Expand Medical Cooperation





Havana, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuba and Algeria affirmed on Tuesday their commitment to keep and expand medical cooperation during a meeting between the health ministers of both nations.



Algeria’s Minister for Health, Population and Hospital Reform, Abdelhak Saihi, who is heading his country’s delegation to the Cuba-Algeria 23rd Intergovernmental Commission and Business Forum, said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries can further deepen and expand in the near future.



Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda recalled that next May will mark the 60 year of medical cooperation between Algeria and Cuba, a historic point of start for Cuban international cooperation with other nations.



On that occasion—said the Minister—fifty five Cuban doctors went to Algeria, and since then, over 7 thousand Cuban health professionals have assisted the people of that African nation up to date, said the official.



The Cuban health minister appreciated Algerian authorities for their trust and support of the Cuban medical brigade made up of over 900 professionals, and he went on to call for the expansion of medical cooperation, joint investment and scientific exchange between the Pasteur Institute and Cuba’s Tropical Medicine Institute.



The two sides also considered the development and production of vaccines against the current diseases affecting Africa, the advancement of technology transfer and the exchange between regulatory authorities of both nations.

