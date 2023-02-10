Cuba sends medical brigade to Turkey after devastating earthquake





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) A Cuban medical brigade made up of members of the Henry Reeve Contingent is traveling to Turkey to attend to the victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, with a preliminary toll of over 22,000 fatalities, while the number of injured has reached 76,132.



The Cuban specialists will join other doctors and rescuers from different nations who are helping the Turkish people in the terrible consequences of the earthquake that destroyed thousands of houses, causing the death of thousands of people surprised by the strong tremor.



Since the earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, the Cuban government expressed its willingness to cooperate in the care of the victims, a commitment that is now materialized with the sending of the first medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent.



On Thursday, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the Turkish embassy to Havana, where he signed the book of condolences opened there on the occasion of the devastating earthquake that hit that nation on Monday.