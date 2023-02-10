Cuba and Cyprus expand relations in the field of health care





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cooperation in public health and medical sciences between Cuba and Cyprus was strengthened today with the signing of a memorandum of understanding by authorities of both nations, specifically related to pharmaceutical products and educational activity.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported that the agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health of Cyprus by the head of the sector in that country, Michalis Hadjipantela, and Cuban ambassador Angel Gustavo Suarez Cordero.



Mr. Hadjipantela appreciated the effort to strengthen relations between the two countries, which have a long history of bilateral relations, and remarked that the new agreement will create synergies for cooperation in this field.



On his end, Mr. Suarez Cordero thanked the minister for his constant work to develop stronger ties with Cuba.