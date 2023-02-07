Cuban authorities check construction of new oxygen plant in eastern region





BAYAMO, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, head of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense, checked in this city the assembly of the new Oxygen Plant for the eastern region of Cuba, currently at 33 % of execution.



During his tour of the important enclave located at the exit of the capital of the province of Granma, he learned details about the progress of the schedule being undertaken by local forces of the Ministry of Construction and the Metal Production Company.



He insisted on the need to comply with all safety measures regarding seismic resistance, protection against atmospheric discharges, hurricanes and floods due to heavy rains.



Pardo Guerra also emphasized the requirement to safeguard the population, who should not build houses near the construction site.



The Major General was accompanied by leaders of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government in the territory, representatives of the construction companies and of the joint venture OxiCuba S.A., the latter in charge of the investment started in May 2022.



At a cost of 235 million pesos, the new plant is the second major installation of OxiCuba S.A. in the country, and among its main benefits it will provide security in obtaining the vital product, will assume the supply during maintenance or shutdowns of the first site located in Havana, and will reduce transportation costs and other expenses derived from the transfer of gases from the West to the East.