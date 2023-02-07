Cuban Health Ministry updates on Recent Newborn Deaths at Havana Hospital





Havana, Feb 6 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry said that the recent death of several newborn under intensive care assistance for their low weight and premature birth at Havana’s “Diez de Octubre” Gynecologic Hospital was due to an infection associated to medical care.



The press release of the health ministry explains that a national investigation commission set up for the case proved that the infection was linked to violations of sanitary and hygienic proceedings, which added to problems related to the provision of resources available at the hospital at the moment of the incident, which affected the quality of the treatment given to the patients.



The probe revealed that six of the ten deceased babies had sepsis signs with blood tests positive to gram negative germ while the rest died from other causes, caused by their delicate health, according to the official release.



Following the regrettable event, authorities took administrative measures against directives at different levels, workers and other personnel, including separation of the entity and work positions.



