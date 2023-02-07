Cuba continues controlling Covid-19, only 5 cases today





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Cuba keeps the tendency to control Covid-19, when at the end of Sunday only five new cases of the disease were reported, and no deaths occurred due to this cause.



The daily report of the Ministry of Public Health states that a total of 63 patients have been admitted, 24 suspected and 39 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, three were contacts of confirmed cases and two had no source of infection. There were three discharges during the day, totaling 1,103,861 (99.2%). There were no serious or critical patients confirmed in ICUs and there were no deaths.

By age group: under 20 years of age (3), 20 to 39 (1), over 60 (1).