Donation from supportive friends to hospitals in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Two children's hospitals in this city received a donation of 2,000 pounds of powdered milk and more than a hundred bottles of acetaminophen from the project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love) and the organization Code Pink as part of the actions to help Cuba and fight the U.S. blockade.



Puentes de Amor leader Carlos Lazo called the gesture of solidarity a drop of water in an ocean of needs that many kind and resolved people provided for the benefit of the infants admitted to the said health centers.

He also referred to the delivery of bread machines to homes of children without family as part of the project For a Better World.



Activist and group member Medea Benjamín said she was ashamed of the U.S.’s attempts to cripple Cuba and defame the humanist work of Cuban doctors around the world.



Both Lazo and Benjamin were awarded the Merit for Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity distinction for their support and contribution to the sustainability of health care in this province of eastern Cuba.