Bayer Grants Cuban Scientist Medical Science Award na, the Finlay Vaccines Institute and in Germany.





Havana, Jan 23 (ACN) The German Bayer chemical-pharmaceutical company granted its Medical Science award to Cuban scientist Yanira Mendez Gomez.



On its Twitter account, the Havana-based Finlay Vaccines Institute announced that the prize was granted for the development of new methods to produce anti-bacterial vaccines and modify antibodies to obtain anti-cancerous agents.



Mendez also contributed her expertise to the development of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines.



The Cuban scientist took its Doctorate course at the University of Hava