Cuba reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 with no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) The number of new cases of Covid-19 has slightly increased in Cuba at the end of Thursday, when 18 patients with the disease were reported.



There are 93 people admitted, 42 suspected and 51 confirmed active. One of them is in serious condition, according to information from the Ministry of Public Health.



Of the total number of cases, 11 were confirmed case contacts, two with source of infection abroad and five with no source of infection specified. During the day there were 13 discharges, accumulating 1,103,689 (99.2%). There was 1 confirmed serious patient in ICU in the country, and it was another day without deaths due to the virus.



Three asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,655 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years old (9), 20 to 39 (3), 40 to 59 (3), and over 60 (3).