Over 120 new Cuban doctors to arrive in Mexico to offer their services





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that 124 new Cuban doctors will arrive in Mexico this month, to complete a total of 616 doctors in that North American nation, Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS, announced today.



Robledo explained that these Caribbean professionals will be assigned to 12 entities in the states of Guerrero, Colima and Michoacan, in a first stage, and then the country intends to expand hiring in numerous specialties.



He announced that last year's initial call period for national doctors ended, and only 18,400 responded, with which the aim is to cover full shifts in several states, including weekends.



The IMSS is the largest centralized social security agency in the country and forms part of the public health chain of the Mexican state which serves 65,400,000 people who lack social security, Robledo said.



The official pointed out that the plans for the federalization of public health are aimed at this sector of the population with the objective of offering this service free of charge, including medicines.



Robledo clarified that there are four states, allegedly of the opposition, which do not want to move to the federalization of health and the plans of attention will face them without federal support, which represent 11.9 million people who will not depend on the central state.