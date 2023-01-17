Cuba reported six new cases of Covid-19, with no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuba registered six new cases of Covid-19 at the close of Monday, with no deaths, Cuban ministry of public health informed today.



There are 100 patients admitted, 31 suspected and 69 confirmed active cases.



Of the total number of cases, three were confirmed case contacts, two with source of infection abroad and one with no source of infection specified. There were 11 discharges, accumulating 1,103,639. 1 confirmed critical patient was reported in ICU in the country.



Three asymptomatic cases were reported during the day, totaling 147,651 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (2), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 (1), and over 60 (1).