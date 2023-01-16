Cuban authorities congratulate the national scientific community





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) On the occasion of Cuban Science Day, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Cuban scientists and praised their talent, discipline and perseverance as the country’s main driver of development and source of inspiration.



On his end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also offered his congratulations for the event and stated his gratitude to all those whom he described as “our men and women of science, whose daily work stands as a major contribution to our country”.



Marrero Cruz also remarked that the Cuban scientific community “has become Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s dream come true”.