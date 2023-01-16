Minister recognizes Cuban science's contributions to health care





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda praised the men and women who turn scientific research into the driving force of their daily lives, especially those who do it in the field of health, whose work in the last three years has also become a permanent challenge.



In his message for Cuban Science Day, Portal Miranda reasserted his commitment to keep working to promote scientific development and thanked the country’s scientists for the way they have overcome so many obstacles with their intelligence and devotion.



The Giraldilla, one of Havana’s most representative symbols—and the oldest—was recently awarded to a group of eminent scientists, including Vicente Vérez Bencomo and Marta Ayala Ávila, general directors of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, respectively, as architects of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines and other scientific breakthroughs.