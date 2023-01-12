Cuban researchers further studies with the product Curmeric





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban researchers are planning to study the effects of the natural product Curmeric, of proven antiviral and antibacterial action, on infectious diseases such as dengue and helicobacter pylori, while they keep improving the nasal drops and antimicrobial creams.



Tania Valdés González, head of the National Project for the Development of Turmeric Longa Products and the Theragnostic Laboratory established jointly by the General Calixto García University Hospital and the Center for Technological Applications and Nuclear Development, said that these centers will lead the research together with the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine.



She remarked that these entities have worked since 2011 on products bound to improve the quality of life of patients of chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia (high cholesterol and triglycerides) and rheumatoid arthritis.



The administration of Curmeric to more than 100,000 patients shows that it prevents transmission and relieves COVID symptoms. The product is mostly based on extracts of Turmeric longa grown in Cuba.